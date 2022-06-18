Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert for 68-year-old man missing from Princeton￼

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 68-year-old man missing from Princeton.

Roy Ralston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

He was last seen Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck with an Indiana plate of UJH952.

Ralston was described as 5-feet-9 and 205 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and no description of clothing.

Princeton is 152 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Mr. Ralston please contact the Princeton Police Department at 812-385-3496 or 911.