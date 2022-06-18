Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert for 88-year-old woman missing from Kosciusko County

MILFORD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 88-year-old woman missing from Kosciusko County.

Mary Ann Rassi is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

She was last seen Saturday morning at 9:18 a.m. driving a cream 2005 Lincoln Town car with and Indiana license plate of UEX526.

Rassi was described as 5-feet-2 and 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a green shirt, blue checkered pajama pants and black shoes.

Milford is 139 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Mary Ann Rassi, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.