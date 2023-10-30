Search
Indiana Silver Alert for missing 29-year-old missing from Crown Point

Donte Morris (Provided Photo/Crown Point Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 29-year-old man missing from Crown Point.

Donte Morris was described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 159 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Northface coat, dark blue jeans, and purple and yellow Nike shoes.

Morris was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information on Morris is asked to contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or 911.

Crown Point is 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

