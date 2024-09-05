Indiana Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen Aug. 11

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 13-year-old missing from Gary since Aug. 11.

Ja’Niyah McMichael was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

The Gary Police Department described the girl as 4 feet , 3 inches tall and 101 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 11 p.m. Aug. 11 while wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt; black pajamas; and black and red shoes.

Gary police had first issued an alert about the girl on Facebook on Aug. 16. In that post, she’d been described as a “missing person/runway juvenile” who’d last been seen in the 1900 block of Malcomb X Drive in Gary. Police had believed she could be in East Chicago, Indiana.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1201 or 911.