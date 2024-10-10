Search
Indiana Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old girl missing from Mishawaka

Ava Huston, 13, who was last seen in Mishawaka around 8:15 p.m. Oct. 9, 2024. (Provided Photo/Mishawaka Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — The Mishawaka Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl missing from Mishawaka since Wednesday.

Ava Huston was described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and black plaid shirt and black leggings.

Huston was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Mishawaka. She was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Huston was asked to contact Mishawaka police at 574-258-1678.

Mishawaka is in northern Indiana near South Bend, around 153 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

