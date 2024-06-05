Indiana Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old girl missing from Whitley County

Daisy Rogers, 13, of Columbia City, Indiana. She was last seen around 10:37 p.m. June 2, 2024. (Provided Photo/Whitley County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in the disappearance of 13-year-old Daisy Rogers.

Rogers was described as white, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 110 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

She was last seen in Columbia City, 111 miles northwest of Indianapolis, around 10:37 p.m. Sunday.

She was believed to be in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Rogers was asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.