Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 14-year-old boy missing from Osceola

A photo of Jalen Winfield, the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert issued of June 1, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert for Jalen Winfield has been canceled Wednesday at 3:07 p.m. More information regarding the cancellation can be found by contacting the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151.

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 14-year-old boy from Elkhart County.

Jalen Winfield was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Osceola. Osceola is 158 miles north of Indianapolis.

Police believe Winfield is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Winfield was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow-in-the-dark skull and camouflage pants with black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.