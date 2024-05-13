Indiana Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old boy missing from Rush County

Camden Hatfield, 15, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. May 8, 2024, in Knightstown, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Rush County Sheriff's Office)

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Rush County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old missing since Wednesday.

Camden Hatfield was described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black jogger pants.

Hatfield was last seen in Knightstown around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 765-932-2931 or 911.

Knightstown is 35 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.