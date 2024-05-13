Indiana Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old boy missing from Rush County
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Rush County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old missing since Wednesday.
Camden Hatfield was described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black jogger pants.
Hatfield was last seen in Knightstown around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was believed to be in extreme danger.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 765-932-2931 or 911.
Knightstown is 35 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.
