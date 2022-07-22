Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old boy missing from Anderson

Henry Ingram, 16, is the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 16-year-old boy missing from Madison County.

Henry Ingram was last seen Friday at 10:25 a.m. in Anderson, which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police believe Ingram is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Ingram was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.