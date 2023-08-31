Indiana Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from North Vernon

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl missing from North Vernon.

Justine Jones was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

She was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday wearing a white tank top and jeans.

Justine was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 118 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Justine Jones, contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at 812-346-4911.

North Vernon is 70 miles southeast of Indianapolis.