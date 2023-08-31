Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from North Vernon

Justine Jones, 16, of North Vernon (Provided Photo/Jennings County Sheriff's Office)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl missing from North Vernon.

Justine Jones was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

She was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday wearing a white tank top and jeans.

Justine was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 118 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Justine Jones, contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at 812-346-4911.

North Vernon is 70 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs...
National News /
Texas National Guard member accused...
National News /
Light show spectacle shines in...
Local News /
Indiana ground holds adequate moisture...
Weather Stories /
Mayor Joe Hogsett issues proclamation...
Life.Style.Live! /
IMPD conducting death investigation after...
Local News /
Trump pleads not guilty, seeks...
National News /
Surviving the ‘September Surge’: Part...
Local News /