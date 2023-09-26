Indiana Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old missing from French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Guinevere Zimmerman from French Lick.

Zimmerman was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 lbs, with purple hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Zimmerman was last seen around 4 a.m. Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zimmerman, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417 or 911.

French Lick is 105 miles southwest of Indianapolis.