Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old missing from French Lick

Guinevere Zimmerman (Provided Photo/Orange County Sheriff's Office)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WISH) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Guinevere Zimmerman from French Lick.

Zimmerman was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 lbs, with purple hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Zimmerman was last seen around 4 a.m. Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zimmerman, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417 or 911.

French Lick is 105 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy’s premiere multi-cultural event has...
All Indiana /
All Indiana Artist: Kyyran Shank
All Indiana /
Usher to headline the Super...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Melting Pot
All Indiana /
Indiana State Police, IMPD fire...
Crime Watch 8 /
Suspect in far east side...
Crime Watch 8 /
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded...
Political News /
Latina makes impact through STEM...
Hispanic Heritage Month /