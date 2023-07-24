Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 3-year-old missing from Wabash

Update: The Silver Alert for Evelyn Clark has been canceled.

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Peru Post is investigating the disappearance of 3-year-old Evelyn Paige Clark.

Clark was described as 3 feet tall, 32 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange tank top and yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.

She was last seen in Wabash, 83 miles north of Indianapolis, at 12:10 p.m. Monday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Clark is asked to contact the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666 or 911.