Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old missing from northwest Indiana

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 48-year-old woman missing from Cedar Lake.

Geraldine Wolff is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. Cedar Lake is 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

She was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday while wearing a Chicago Cubs T-shirt, blue jeans, and white Converse shoes. She was driving a gray 2004 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration NGK230, according to the Cedar Lake Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-5416 or 911.