Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old missing from Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 50-year-old woman missing from Jasper.

Lisa Harker was last seen at noon Saturday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department says in the Silver Alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Harker was described as 5 feet 3 inches and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 812-354-6024 or 911.

Jasper is about a 2-hour 15-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.