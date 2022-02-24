Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 51-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A 51-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne may be in extreme danger, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Wednesday night.

Randall Walker was last seen at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Walker was described as 5-feet-9 and 254 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black and gray fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or 911.