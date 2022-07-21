Indiana Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old woman missing from Hammond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued just after 1 a.m. Thursday for a 52-year-old woman missing from Lake County.
Michelle Delane was last seen at 5:58 p.m. Monday in Hammond, which is 157 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Police believe Delane is in extreme danger and may require medical aid.
Delane was described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the word “Levi’s” on the front, blue sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.