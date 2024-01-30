Indiana Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old woman from Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 69-year-old woman from Avon.

Shirl Conner was described as Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Conner was last seen at midnight Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Conner is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.

Conner is missing from Avon, which is 13 miles west of downtown Indianapolis.