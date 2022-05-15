Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old missing from Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued this afternoon for a 72-year-old woman missing from Fort Wayne.

Janice Kruger is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Fort Wayne is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

She was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown and gray hair and blue eyes. Kruger was last seen this morning at 7:34 a.m. May 15 according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.