Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old man missing from Highland

UPDATE: The silver alert issued Tuesday morning for 74-year-old Edward Harrington has been canceled. For more information on this cancellation, contact the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184.

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 74-year-old man missing from Highland, police say.

Edward Harrington was last seen at 9 a.m. on Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Harrington was described as 6 feet and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and sandals.

Highland, Indiana is 156 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Edward Harrington, contact the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184 or 911.