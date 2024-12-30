42°
Indiana Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Muncie

Shonda Howard, 74, of Muncie. (Provided Photo/Muncie Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a 74-year-old woman last seen Tuesday.

Shonda Howard was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 108 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Howard was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in Muncie. She was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Anyone with information on Howard was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9825 or 911.

Muncie is in eastern Indiana, about 63 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

