Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for father, son missing in northern Indiana

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a father and son who’ve disappeared in northern Indiana, police say.

James Coble, 82, was last seen about 11 a.m. Thursday with his son, Jeffery Coble, 58, in a white 2007 Mercury Montego car with license plate RQL743. James Coble is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Silver Alert says.

Goshen Police Department described James Coble as 6-feet-1 and 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and Jeffrey Coble as 6-feet-3 and 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Goshen is about 160 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.