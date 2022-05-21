Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for man missing from Hartford City

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is missing from Hartford City and is believed to be in extreme danger. That’s 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Hartford City Police Department is searching for Richard Godschalk, 64. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Godschalk was last seen at 12 p.m. on Thursday wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. Police say he was driving a white and grey 2000 Ford Econoline van with Indiana registration SGJ938.

Police believe he may need medical assistance. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Hartford City Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.