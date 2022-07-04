Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rockville

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Glenn Kiger on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a man missing from Rockville.

Glenn Kiger, 70, is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Kiger was last seen Sunday at 8 p.m. in Rockville, which is 57 miles west of Indianapolis.

He was described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Skechers boots.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5480 or 911.