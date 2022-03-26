Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old

WHEATFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger and possibly requiring medical aid.

Emma Whitaker was described as 5-feet-3 and 133 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue sweater, a tie-dye shirt, and blue jeans, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. She is missing from Wheatfield, a town of 800 located 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

She was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 219-866-7344 or 911.