Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old woman in Elkhart County

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for an 18-year-old woman missing from northern Indiana since Wednesday.

Marcia Erhardt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.

Erhardt was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants at 8 p.m. Wednesday. She’s missing from Osceola, a town of 2,400 that’s 156 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

The woman was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.