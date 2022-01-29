Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 50-year-old from North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 50-year-old woman missing from a northern Indiana town.

Penelope Kelsey, of North Manchester, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday while wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to the North Manchester Police Department.

Kelsey was described as 5-feet-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the North Manchester Police Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.

North Manchester is 112 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.