Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man from Hobart

77-year-old Gary Shipley (Provided Photo/.Cedar Lake Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 77-year-old man missing from Hobart who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Gary Shipley was last seen on Monday at 2:52 p.m. in Hobart, Indiana, 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Shipley was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 175 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie jacket with jeans and gym shoes.

He was last seen driving a gray 2021 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with an Indiana license, TK289OKN, police say.

Anyone with information, contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-322-2121 or 911.

