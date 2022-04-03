Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Goshen

A photo of 79-year-old Ervin Yoder, who is missing from Goshen, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 79-year-old man missing from Goshen, Indiana.

Ervin Yoder was last seen at midnight on Sunday, April 3, in Goshen, which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Police described Yoder as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green robe, gray sweatpants, and socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.