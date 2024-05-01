Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man from Cromwell

CROMWELL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 85-year-old man missing from Cromwell who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jerry Moore was last seen on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in Cromwell, Indiana, 150 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Moore was described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information, contact the Cromwell Police Department at 260-856-3838 or 911.