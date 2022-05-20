Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing Merrillville 17-year-old

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Merrillville girl who is believed to be in danger.

The Merrillville Police Department is searching for Amari McDade, 17. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen at 11:46 p.m. Thursday while wearing a burgundy jacket. black pants, and black shoes.

Merrillville is 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are advised to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.