Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing Middletown man

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Middletown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man missing since early Saturday morning.

Dean Foster was described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 180 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, a basketball shirt, and glasses.

He was last seen in Middletown around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Foster was asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 765-354-2281 or 911.

Middletown is in Henry County, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.