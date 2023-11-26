Indiana Silver Alert: 12-year-old missing from Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — The Mishawaka Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 12-year-old Sequoia Taylor.

Taylor was described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 lbs, with black hair with blue braids with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white and red shirt, black pants, and white Crocs.

Taylor is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana, which is 144 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Saturday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Taylor is asked to contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1681 or 911.