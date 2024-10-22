Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert missing for 43-year-old man missing from Otterbein

Donald Whistler, 43, of Otterbein, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Otterbein Police Department)
Donald Whistler, 43, of Otterbein, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Otterbein Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Otterbein Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Donald Whistler was described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and 100 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and green khaki pants that can turn into shorts.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Whistler’s disappearance was asked to contact Otterbein police at 765-583-2200 or 911.

Otterbein is 77 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Absolutely beautiful’: Rainbow Bridge dedicated...
News /
70,000 FFA members descend on...
Education /
Consider food allergies when handing...
Focus on Food Stories /
Boomers’ ‘stuff avalanche’ creates headache...
Local News /
Winds, drought fuel elevated fire...
News /
Have strong feelings about H.S....
Education /
Jim Irsay is giving away...
Local News /
Taylor Swift fever sparks free...
Local News /