Indiana Silver Alert missing for 43-year-old man missing from Otterbein

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Otterbein Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Donald Whistler was described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and 100 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and green khaki pants that can turn into shorts.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Whistler’s disappearance was asked to contact Otterbein police at 765-583-2200 or 911.

Otterbein is 77 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.