Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old from New Albany

Sandra Hebert (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 63-year-old woman missing from New Albany.

Sandra Hebert was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday driving a tan 2006 Toyota Avalon car with Indiana license plate D407GV.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office described Sandra Hebert as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office 812-948-5400 or 911.

