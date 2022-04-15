Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alerts: 2 15-year-old girls found safe, sheriff says

LATEST: Both girls were found safe and well, Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said about 10:30 p.m. Friday. There were no signs of foul play. An investigation will follow concerning their whereabouts the last 16 hours, he says.

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Silver Alerts were issued Friday night for two missing 15-year-old girls, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they are believed to be with each other.

Kylee Arnett, of Sullivan, is believed to be with Faith Williams, of Carlisle. Both are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Arnett was last seen at 9:43 a.m. Friday. Williams was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday.

Arnett was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, jeans and glasses.

Williams was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

“Investigators have no reason to believe the girls left under threat or by force,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Investigators say there are no indications of foul play.”

Sullivan and Carlisle are about 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis, according to the Silver Alert. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-3408 or 911.