Indiana sports betting rules approved; gaming to start Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission and its executive director on Wednesday afternoon approved emergency rules to allow sports wagering to begin as soon as Sunday in the state.

Although some wagering facilities say they are planning to offer sports betting, only five places had been approved by the gaming commission by Wednesday afternoon:

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino starts Sunday.

Ameristar Casino Hotel East Chicago starts Sunday.

Hollywood Casino & Hotel Lawrenceburg starts Sunday.

Horseshoe Hammond starts Sept. 4.

French Lick Casino starts Sept. 6.

The commission expects more locations to be added in coming days. All sites will be posted on the commission’s website.

Indiana legislators earlier this year approved expanding gaming, making Indiana the 12th state with sports betting when the new state law takes effect Sunday. Iowa became the first Midwestern state with legalized sports betting on Aug. 15.

Gamblers must be 21 or older to place a bet. Indiana will allow the casinos to take wagers on dozens of professional, collegiate and international events, including football, basketball, baseball, auto racing, hockey, soccer, boxing, golf and Olympic competitions. No betting is allowed on high school or youth sporting events, or e-sports.

Gamblers will have to register and prove their age with a casino before being able to use a mobile wagering app. Those online apps, however, must use geofencing technology so that the bets are placed within the state borders, meaning any Chicago residents would have to cross into Indiana each time they wanted to place a bet using their cellphone.

