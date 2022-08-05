Indiana News

Indiana State Fair announces 16 Band Day finalists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair.

The fair shared the 16 bands in the 75th annual Band Day finals. The performances were to begin at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand at 8 p.m.

The finalists, in the order provided by the state fair, are: Crawfordsville, North Montgomery & Southmont High Schools; Richmond High School; West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School; Monroe Central Jr/Sr. High School; Northeastern High School; Greensburg Comm., North Decatur Jr./Sr. High Schools; Frankton Jr./Sr. & Lapel High School; Marion High School; Winchester Community High School; Centerville High School; Muncie Central High School; Anderson High School; Kokomo High School; Yorktown High School; Jay County High School; and Lebanon High School.

The finals, expected to end about 11 p.m., will be followed by an awards presentation.