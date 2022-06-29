Indiana News

Indiana State Fair to feature classic cars, the Batmobile, and more!

A Batmobile replica is displayed during the opening of the new exhibit "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles Of Science Fiction And Fantasy" at Petersen Automotive Museum on May 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Car lovers, get revved up for a visit to the Indiana State Fair!

In addition to traditional favorites like food, concerts, and midway rides, this year’s fair is filled with experiences dedicated to Fun at the Speed of Summer — Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence.

Must-see auto attractions include:

Word of Speed presented by Subaru of Indiana Automotive | Harvest Pavilion

The new exhibit World of Speed will be open daily. Fans can check out some “celebrity cars,” including the original Batmobile, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, and the Ghostbusters Ectomobile.

The Indiana Automobile Exhibit, presented in partnership with the Indiana Automotive Collective, will feature a collection of classic, early 20th-century cars with roots in the Hoosier State.

Fairgoers with a need for speed won’t want to miss the SPEED: Science in Motion Exhibit. This hands-on experience will use simulations to test peripheral vision, reaction speed, coordination, concentration, and heart rate under stress.

Ford Model T Rapid Assembly | In front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Fairgoers will be amazed as a drivable 1926 Model T is built outside Indiana Farmers Coliseum in just under 10 minutes!

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Presents: Traditions | Inside the Farm Bureau Building

Race fans won’t want to miss this exhibit, which explores Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500 traditions from tailgating and concerts to “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Fairgoers can relive their favorite race-day rituals and customs by checking out photos, video displays, music, and memorabilia.

The 165th Indiana State Fair runs July 29 through August 21.