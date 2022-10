Indiana News

Indiana state gas tax to jump 1.1 cents in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will increase 1.1 cents in November.

On Nov. 1, the tax will be 23.1 cents per gallon.

Indiana’s average price per gallon is $4.02, according to GassBuddy.

The average gas price per gallon is down nearly 15 cents from last week.