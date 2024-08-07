Search
Indiana State Parks launch summer s’mores contest

The making of the ultimate s'more with marshmallows, chocolate and graham cookies over a wood burning fire pit. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
(THE REPORTER) — To celebrate summer, camping, and memories made naturally, Indiana State Parks invite you to create your best s’more at any state park property, snap a photo, and share it by emailing SPcontests@dnr.IN.gov by Aug. 31.

S’more entries can be of the traditional delicious roasted variety or a unique work of s’more art. Winners will be selected by a panel of DNR staff and shared in an album on Indiana State Parks’ Facebook page after the contest. Winning prizes include a 2025 annual entrance pass, a $50 camping gift card, a $50 inns gift card, and an Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription.

To enter, please include the following information in the email:

  • Photo of the s’more
  • S’more creator’s name
  • Phone number and address
  • Date the s’more was created (and likely eaten)
  • The Indiana State Park property where the s’more was made

Please read all the contest rules here.

To find a state park property near you visit stateparks.IN.gov.

