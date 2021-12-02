Indiana News

Indiana state parks replacing ‘pit toilets’

A pre-cast concrete vault toilet is seen at Brown County State Park. (Indiana State Parks via Facebook)
by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — State parks in Indiana are flushing away the old and bringing in the new. Say “goodbye” to the 19th century — the parks are slowly but surely getting rid of their infamous wooden toilets.

The old restrooms, known as “pit toilets,” are being replaced with modern pre-cast concrete vault toilets.

According to Indiana State Parks, the units are being replaced a few at a time.

So far, three have been replaced. Guests at McCormick’s Creek, Brown County and Fort Harrison state parks can now enjoy the luxury of modern rest facilities.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man who says he faked attack on Jussie Smollett fends off sharp questioning on cross-examination

National /

Why baseball’s billionaire owners and millionaire players just can’t get along

Sports /

US Army and FAA investigating military flyover of NFL game

National /

GOP attacks Biden over pandemic response while fighting key tools to curb virus

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.