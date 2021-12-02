Indiana News

Indiana state parks replacing ‘pit toilets’

A pre-cast concrete vault toilet is seen at Brown County State Park. (Indiana State Parks via Facebook)

(WISH) — State parks in Indiana are flushing away the old and bringing in the new. Say “goodbye” to the 19th century — the parks are slowly but surely getting rid of their infamous wooden toilets.

The old restrooms, known as “pit toilets,” are being replaced with modern pre-cast concrete vault toilets.

According to Indiana State Parks, the units are being replaced a few at a time.

So far, three have been replaced. Guests at McCormick’s Creek, Brown County and Fort Harrison state parks can now enjoy the luxury of modern rest facilities.