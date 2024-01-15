Indiana State Police arrest 2 following three-month meth investigation

Search
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested two people following a three-month drug investigation in Spencer County.

State police say that 36-year-old Austin R. Adkisson and 32-year-old Justine S. Hayden were taken to Spencer County Jail on multiple felony drug charges.

Last Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Adkisson was a passenger in. He was taken into custody without incident. After the traffic stop, officers went to Hayden’s home in Christney.

Officers secured a search warrant of Christney’s home and located approximately 103 grams of methamphetamine, along with marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a controlled substance. Hayden was taken into custody.

Both Hayden and Adkisson face the following charges:

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 grams – Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams – Level 3 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
  • Warrant: Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 Grams – Level 2 Felony (1 Count)

