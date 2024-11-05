Indiana State Police arrest Evansville man after overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers arrested an Evansville man after a overnight vehicle chase, state police said in a Tuesday news release.

At 11:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper was patrolling Green River Road near Covert Avenue when he stopped the driver of a 2016 Hyundai for not wearing his seat belt. When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated away from the traffic stop and continued east on Covert Avenue before turning south on Shoshoni Lane and then east on Covert Avenue.

The driver made another U-turn near I-69 and continued west on Covert Avenue before driving south on Hicks Drive and then west on Pollack Avenue. When the driver turned north on Elmendorf Avenue, he crashed into a ditch and fled on foot. A perimeter was established, and the driver was eventually found hiding in the 3700 block of Waggoner Avenue.

The driver was identified as Kevin L. Moman, 31, of Evansville. Moman was arrested without further incident.

When troopers searched Moman’s vehicle, they located a small amount of a suspected narcotic substance. Investigators revealed that Moman had an outstanding warrant out of Vanderburgh County for a petition to revoke his probation.

Moman was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is being held without bond. Moman was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a narcotic drug, driving while suspended, and an outstanding warrant out of Vanderburgh County.