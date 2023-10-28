Indiana State Police arrest former Lawrence County deputy on warrant

Mugshot of Timothy Butcher, 48, of Princeton, who was arrested on four counts of theft and four counts of official misconduct. (Provided Photo/Lawrence County Jail)

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — A former Lawrence County deputy was arrested on a warrant for theft and misconduct.

Timothy Butcher, 48, of Princeton, was arrested in Princeton by agents with the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General on an arrest warrant issued from Lawrence Superior Court I for four counts of theft and four counts of official misconduct.

Butcher was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and released on $750 bond Friday night. The arrest warrant was issued following a two-year Indiana State Police investigation. The investigation was initiated after discrepancies were found while Butcher served as the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department’s grand administrator between 2017-2021. Butcher, as grand administrator was responsible for administrating and complying with state and federal regulations regarding issued federal grants, and had left the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department in late Spring 2021.

The Indiana State Police launched its investigation following an audit conducted by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Investigators with the Indiana State Police’s Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, determined Butcher failed to provide work documentation and received overtime payments he was not entitled to receive.