Indiana News

Indiana State Police arrest man from Garrett on child molestation charges

GARRETT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested a man on charges of child molestation.

Tyler Hanna, 30, is from Garrett. He faces numerous charges: two counts of child molestation, a count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a count of child seduction, and a count of child exploitation.

Troopers say Hanna engaged in sexual conduct with several girls who were under his care. The girls’ ages range from 8 to 16.

Troopers say the sexual misconduct happened over a course of three years starting in 2019.

News release