Indiana State Police arrest man from Garrett on child molestation charges

GARRETT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested a man on charges of child molestation.
Tyler Hanna, 30, is from Garrett. He faces numerous charges: two counts of child molestation, a count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a count of child seduction, and a count of child exploitation.
Troopers say Hanna engaged in sexual conduct with several girls who were under his care. The girls’ ages range from 8 to 16.
Troopers say the sexual misconduct happened over a course of three years starting in 2019.
News release
“(Garrett, IN)- Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
“This past Monday April 24, 2022, the DeKalb County Prosecutor contacted ISP detectives to follow up on an existing investigation that had been initiated by the Garrett Police Department on April 7, 2022. The initial complaint alleged that Tyler Hanna had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with several minor female children (then ages 8, 12, 15, and 16) that were under his care, over a three year period beginning back in May 2019.
“Over the course of the last three days, detectives have preliminarily gathered enough detailed information to establish probable cause for the arrest of Hanna as related to the criminal allegations lodged against him.
“Subsequent to an interview at the Auburn Police Department, Hanna was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He was transported to the DeKalb County jail and booked into custody, where he will remain held pending court appearance on the following preliminary criminal charges:
“Arrested: Tyler Hauk Hanna, 30, Garrett, Indiana
“Charges: (Two counts) -Child Molestation, Level 1 Felony; Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Level 4 Felony; Child Seduction, Level 5 Felony; Child Exploitation, Level 5 Felony
“This remains an active criminal investigation. At this time there is no further information to be released.
“ISP detectives were assisted in this investigation thus far, by Auburn Police Department detectives, Garrett Police Department, DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office, DeKalb County-Department of Child Services (DCS), the Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center, and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center
“*The above noted criminal charges are merely accusations at this point, with the DeKalb Prosecutor having final determination of actual charges to be filed. All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.“
Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer, Indiana State Police Fort Wayne District