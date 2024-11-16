Indiana State Police arrest murder suspect in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WISH) — Indiana State Police detectives on Thursday arrested a murder suspect in North Carolina after a two-year investigation, Indiana State Police said in a Saturday news release.

Kenron Laing, 24, of Crown Point, was arrested Thursday on a murder warrant after being located at Fort Liberty in North Carolina. ISP detectives traveled to Fort Liberty, which is northwest of Fayetteville, to make the arrest, and Laing is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

On Nov. 2, 2022, ISP detectives were contacted to initiate an investigation following the shooting death of Gildardo Garcia Salina, who was 39 at the time. The shooting occurred at Salina’s residence in the area of North Cataract Road and U.S. 231 in northern Owen County.

During the investigation, ISP detectives learned that Salina was employed by a landscaping company, and had worked at a hotel location that was frequented by Laing. After ISP detectives finished their two-year investigation, which included interviews and evidence collecting/processing, an arrest probable cause affidavit was presented to an Owen County judge for review. The arrest warrant was approved, and detectives traveled to Fort Liberty.

Laing was arrested, with assistance from the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, without incident. He is being preliminarily charged with murder. Detectives also traveled to Chicago, Illinois, for additional interviews.

This case remains under investigation.