Indiana State Police arrest North Carolina man wanted for Murder

Arturo Martinez-Cordero 45, of North Carolina (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Brittany Noble
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted for a murder in Ashville, North Carolina was arrested by Indiana State Police Saturday.

Police say the suspect, Arturo Martinez-Cordero 45, of North Carolina, drove from Ashville after a homicide occurred in the afternoon hours of Saturday.

Multiple departments worked together in this investigation including The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ferdinand Police Department.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police noticed Martinez-Cordero travelling west on I-64. Investigators initiated a traffic stop on I-64 near the 66-mile marker. “Troopers also believed Arturo Martinez-Cordero was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possessing cocaine,” said ISP in a news release.

Martinez-Cordero is being held on six charges including 1st Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine, Operating While Intoxicated, and Operating a Motor vehicle W/O receiving a license. He is being held at the DuBois County Security Center.

