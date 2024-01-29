Indiana State Police arrest Salem man for fatal shooting

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man for murder after a fatal shooting in Salem Sunday.

Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Salem Police Department, along with ISP Troopers, responded to a 911 call regarding a person that had been shot inside a house on the 500 block of North College Avenue in Salem. When officers entered the residence, they discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds lying on the floor. Paramedics with the Washington County Ambulance Service responded to the scene, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult male, 24-year-old Blake Howard Henry, 24, of Salem, and two adult females were also present and in the house at the time of the shooting. All three were transported to the Washington County Justice Center for questioning.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, ISP detectives believe the shooting was the result of a domestic incident. ISP placed Blake Henry under arrest for Murder, and Henry was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail early Sunday Morning.

The man who died has been identified as Jacob Richard Mitchell, 29, of Salem. Officials notified Mitchell’s family of his death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers with the Salem Police Department, ISP troopers, detectives, and crime scene technicians remained at the scene for several hours.