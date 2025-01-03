State police searching for man accused of shooting Orange County deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Blue Alert was issued Friday morning for a man accused of shooting an Orange County sheriff’s deputy.

The Indiana State Police are searching for 33-year-old Austin Schepers. He was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday in West Baden, which is 104 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Schepers is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross under his left eye and multiple tattoos around his neck.

Schepers was last seen driving a silver 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate CRT921. At the time of the incident, an unidentified individual was also in the suspect vehicle.

State police did not share any information about the injured deputy or their condition.

Schepers should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach. Instead, call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 or 911.