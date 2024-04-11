Indiana State Police: Deputies fatally shoot 54-year-old man

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal police shooting involving two deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the two deputies fired their department-issued handguns after a man, identified as Cameron Lee Atkins, 54, of Sullivan, pointed a firearm at them. The deputies were responding to Atkins’ residence in the 1800 block of Tulip Tree Lane to address the specifics of a protective order that had been served to Atkins earlier in the day. The protective order was in response to an incident on Tuesday evening where several police agencies responded to a domestic incident between Atkins and a female.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the two deputies contacted the sheriff’s office and advised shots had been fired, resulting in Atkins being shot. First aid was immediately rendered to Atkins, but he died from his injuries.

The two deputies were placed on administrative leave per department policy. The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office has been contacted, and an autopsy is pending. Once the investigation is complete, a full report will be submitted to the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office for review.